US averts credit default with 11th-hour debt limit hike

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :US lawmakers voted Wednesday to raise the Federal debt limit, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default with just hours to spare ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury.

The deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the borrowing cap by $2.

5 trillion and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, followed suit in the early hours of the following morning -- staving off the next showdown until at least 2023.