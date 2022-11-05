US B-1B bomber to join S. Korea joint air drills: official

Seoul, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :A US B-1B strategic bomber will participate in the ongoing joint air drills with South Korea on Saturday, a defence ministry official in Seoul told, a show of force after a blitz of missile launches by North Korea.

Pyongyang's flurry of launches on Wednesday and Thursday included an intercontinental ballistic missile and one that landed near South Korea's territorial waters for the first time since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

The United States and South Korea have warned that the series of launches could culminate in a nuclear test by North Korea, and extended their largest-ever air force drills to Saturday in response.

A South Korean defence ministry official told that a US Air Force B-1B strategic bomber would participate on the last day of the exercises, dubbed Vigilant Storm, which were originally scheduled from Monday to Friday this week.

"B-1B is scheduled to participate in the afternoon training," the official said, without providing further details.

The show of force came a day after South Korea scrambled fighter jets in response to what it said was the mobilisation of 180 North Korean warplanes.