UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Backs Direct Talk India-Pakistan Talks On 'issues Of Concern': State Dept. Spokesman

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 09:50 AM

US backs direct talk India-Pakistan talks on 'issues of concern': State Dept. spokesman

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The United States stands for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on "issues of concern", a State Department spokesman said Tuesday.

The Spokesman, Ned Price, was responding to a question from an Indian correspondent who sought comments on the Pakistani Cabinet decision not to import sugar and cotton from India.

"I wouldn't want to comment on that specifically," Prince said at his daily news briefing.

"What I would say is that we continue to support direct dialogue between India and Pakistan on issues of concern," price added.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said after last week's Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, that trade with India will remain suspended until New Delhi reverses a 2019 decision under which Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special constitutional status.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Import Jammu New Delhi Price United States 2019 Cotton From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on h ..

9 hours ago

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

9 hours ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

9 hours ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

11 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.