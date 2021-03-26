UrduPoint.com
US Bald Eagle, A National Symbol, Soars Back From Near-extinction

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

US bald eagle, a national symbol, soars back from near-extinction

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The bald eagle, the national symbol of the United States, has bounced back from near-extinction and numbers have quadrupled in the country since 2009, according to a study released Thursday.

The eagle's population crashed to an all-time low of 417 known nesting pairs in 1963 -- not counting Alaska and Hawaii -- but has since soared to more than 71,400 nesting pairs, the US Fish and Wildlife Service said.

Decades of protection efforts including banning of DDT pesticides have resulted in the bird flourishing, with the latest survey confirming a rapid, long-term growth of numbers.

"The recovery of the bald eagle is one of the most well-known conservation success stories of all time," said Service Principal Deputy Director Martha Williams, crediting work between official agencies, tribes, non-government organizations and private landowners.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland hailed the "historic conservation success story," saying "announcements like ours today give me hope."

