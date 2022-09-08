UrduPoint.com

US-based Shia Community Leaders Express Solidarity With Flood-hit Pakistani Brethren

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 08, 2022 | 10:20 AM

US-based Shia community leaders express solidarity with flood-hit Pakistani brethren

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A delegation of US-based Shia scholars and religious leaders, hailing from various parts of the world, Wednesday called on Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, to express their solidarity with Pakistani brethren who have been hit by massive flooding that killed more than 1,300 people and displaced 33 million.

Thanking the delegation, the ambassador recalled the valuable contributions made by the Shia community, an integral part of the Ummah, during the 2005 earthquake, in Pakistan, saying they have always stood by Pakistani people during difficult times, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy here.

On its part, the delegation apprised the Pakistani envoy about their efforts to complement the ongoing relief and rescue efforts for the flood affectees.

Ambassador Masood Khan briefed the delegation about the extensive devastation caused by flooding and urged the religious leaders to reach out to the community for garnering greater support for those who have suffered.

During the meeting, the ambassador also said that Pakistan was committed to promoting inter-sectarian, inter-denominational and inter-religious harmony.

"Our diversity is our strength that needs to be respected, protected and promoted", he said.

"We belong to one Ummah and we share same values. Essentially we are one community." The delegation included: Resident Alim Idara-e-Jaferia Sheikh Abdul Jalil Nawee of Ghana; Mustafa Akhwand of Iraq, President Shia Rights Watch; Mariam Thakkar of India, Secretary General Idara-e-Jaferia; Waseem Naqvi, Trustee Imam Ali Center; Sayyid Sulayman Ali Hassan, Resident Alim of Shah-e-Najaf; Maulana Muslim Chowla of Shah-e-Najaf and Faqir Naqvi of Mohammadia Centre.

