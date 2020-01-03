US bears consequences of Soleimani 'killing': Iran

Tehran, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Iran said its arch enemy the United States bore responsibility for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in an air strike Friday on Baghdad airport.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned of "severe revenge" for "the criminals who bloodied their foul hands with his blood", and vowed that "God willing, his work and his path will not be stopped".

The Revolutionary Guards confirmed the commander of its Quds Force had been killed by US forces in Baghdad, with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif slamming the move as "foolish" and denouncing it as a "dangerous escalation".

"The Revolutionary Guards announces that the glorious commander of islam, haj Qasem Soleimani, following a life of servitude, was martyred in an attack by America on Baghdad airport this morning," said a statement read out on state television.

The channel said the attack was carried out by US helicopters.

A black ribbon was displayed on the screen and a photo montage was shown with images of Soleimani smiling and praying, as Khamenei also declared three days of mourning.

Soleimani was one of the most popular figures in Iran and seen as a deadly adversary by America and its allies.

State television interrupted its regular programming to detail the commander's achievements in the region, pointing to many times he "foiled" US plans.

The Islamic republic's top security body called an emergency meeting over the attack.

"In a few hours, an extraordinary meeting of the Supreme National Security Council will be held to review the murderous attack on the vehicle of General Soleimani in Baghdad that lead to his martyrdom," ISNA quoted its secretariat spokesman Keyvan Khosravi as saying.

The foreign ministry also summoned an official from the Swiss embassy in Tehran, which represents US interests in Iran, to "strongly protest" the killing, according to a tweet by ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi.