U.S. Beat Mexico To Go Top Of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying

Sun 14th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

CINCINNATI, Nov. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) --:Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie scored late as the United States rose to the top of the North, Central American and Caribbean (CONCACAF) zone World Cup qualifying standings with a 2-0 home win over Mexico on Sunday.

Mexico began brightly and the U.S. had Zack Steffen to thank for not conceding an early goal as the Manchester City goalkeeper made several fine saves.

But the U.S.

regrouped after halftime and Pulisic broke the visitors' resistance in the 74th minute when he headed home following a Timothy Weah cross from the right flank.

McKennie doubled the lead 11 minutes later when he swept home an angled finish after the ball rebounded off a Mexico defender's leg and fell fortuitously into his path.

The hosts finished the match with just 10 men after central defender Miles Robinson was sent off for a second booking in the 89th minute.

