UrduPoint.com

US Became 'arrogant' After Fall Of Soviet Union: Gorbachev

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 01:40 PM

US became 'arrogant' after fall of Soviet Union: Gorbachev

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev said Friday that Washington grew "arrogant and self-confident" after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leading to the expansion of the NATO military alliance.

In recent years President Vladimir Putin has grown increasingly insistent that NATO is encroaching close to Russia's borders, and Moscow last week demanded "legal guarantees" that the US-led alliance will halt its eastward expansion.

"How can one count on equal relations with the United States and the West in such a position?" Gorbachev told state news agency RIA Novosti on the eve of the anniversary of his resignation as the leader of the USSR.

He noted the "triumphant mood in the West, especially in the United States" after the Soviet Union ceased to exist in 1991.

"They grew arrogant and self-confident. They declared victory in the Cold War," Gorbachev, 90, said.

He insisted that it was "together" that Moscow and Washington pulled the world out of confrontation and the nuclear race.

"No, the 'winners' decided to build a new empire. Hence the idea of NATO expansion," Gorbachev added.

However, he welcomed upcoming security talks between Moscow and Washington.

"I hope there will be a result," he said.

Last week Moscow presented the West with sweeping security demands, saying NATO must not admit new members and seeking to bar the United States from establishing new bases in former Soviet countries.

Putin said Thursday that Washington has been willing to discuss the proposals and talks could happen at the start of next year in Geneva.

A senior US official said Washington was ready for talks "as soon as early January".

Gorbachev resigned as president of the Soviet Union on December 25, 1991, days after the leaders of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine said the USSR no longer existed.

A former KGB agent and loyal servant of the Soviet Union, Putin was dismayed when it fell apart, once calling the collapse "the greatest geopolitical disaster of the 20th century".

Related Topics

NATO Century World Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva Alliance Belarus United States January December From Race

Recent Stories

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

Spanish orchestra makes music from recycled junk

32 minutes ago
 13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs ..

13 passenger buses seized for flouting Covid SOPs in multan

32 minutes ago
 Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin swears in as Senator

38 minutes ago
 A man killed by train in Mian Channu

A man killed by train in Mian Channu

38 minutes ago
 Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

Shakila Khalid Chaudhry takes oath as MNA

38 minutes ago
 Teenage boy killed in marriage party

Teenage boy killed in marriage party

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.