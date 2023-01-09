UrduPoint.com

U.S. Becomes 1st United Cup Champion With 3 Straight-set Wins Over Italy

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SYDNEY,Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The United States was crowned the champion of the first edition of the United Cup mixed team tennis event on Sunday after clinching three straight-set wins over Italy in the final.

The decisive men's singles rubber between world No. 16 Matteo Berrettini of Italy and world No. 9 Taylor Fritz of the United States lasted two hours and 16 minutes, with both sets dragged into nerve-racking tie-breaks.

Leading 2-0 in their previous head-to-head series, the 25-year-old Fritz took his second championship point and elicited an unforced error from his Italian opponent in a rally, which sealed his 7-6(4), 7-6 (6) victory on the scoreboard and extended the advantage of the United States to an insurmountable 3-0.

"It's great. It's amazing for the team to win this event. We came in with really high hopes, or at least I did, for the event," Fritz said in a post-game interview on court. "I was really happy to be in that position to clinch the match."

