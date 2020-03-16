UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Begins First Human Trial Of Coronavirus Vaccine: Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine: statement

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 has begun in Seattle, US health officials said Monday.

"The open-label trial will enroll 45 healthy adult volunteers ages 18 to 55 years over approximately 6 weeks," the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) said in a statement.

"The first participant received the investigational vaccine today."

