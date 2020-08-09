UrduPoint.com
US Begins Highest Level Taiwan Visit In Decades

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 03:50 PM

US begins highest level Taiwan visit in decades

Taipei, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :A senior member of US President Donald Trump's administration landed in Taiwan Sunday for Washington's highest level visit since switching diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, a trip Beijing has condemned.

During the three-day visit Health Secretary Alex Azar will meet President Tsai Ing-wen, who advocates Taiwan being recognised as a sovereign nation and is loathed by China's leaders.

Tsai's office said the meeting would take place Monday morning.

Azar is the most senior US cabinet member to visit Taiwan in decades and his visit comes as relations between the world's two biggest economic powers plunge to historic lows.

In recent days, Trump has ordered sweeping restrictions on popular Chinese apps TikTok and WeChat and the US Treasury Department slapped sanctions on Hong Kong's leader over a tough law that curbs dissent.

