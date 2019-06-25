UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Biopharmacy Company AbbVie To Buy Botox Maker Allergan For Around $63 Bln

Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:50 PM

US biopharmacy company AbbVie to buy Botox maker Allergan for around $63 bln

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :US biopharmacy company AbbVie said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Allergan, the maker of Botox, in a stock and cash operation worth about $63 billion.

The offer represents a 45 percent premium over Monday's share price of Irish-registered Allergan, whose management recommended the operation to shareholders.

Related Topics

Company Buy Price Share Billion

Recent Stories

Emirates refreshing its summer - brings summertime ..

2 minutes ago

SBP bans sale of Rs40,000 prize bonds

35 minutes ago

Dubai CommerCity participates in SIL Barcelona Exp ..

50 minutes ago

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC Group CEO participates in Bloomberg Emerging ..

2 hours ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.