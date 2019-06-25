US Biopharmacy Company AbbVie To Buy Botox Maker Allergan For Around $63 Bln
Umer Jamshaid 45 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:50 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :US biopharmacy company AbbVie said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Allergan, the maker of Botox, in a stock and cash operation worth about $63 billion.
The offer represents a 45 percent premium over Monday's share price of Irish-registered Allergan, whose management recommended the operation to shareholders.