UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Border Patrol Boat Fired On From Mexico

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 02:00 AM

US Border Patrol boat fired on from Mexico

Washington, Aug 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :A US Border Patrol boat came under heavy gunfire from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande early Friday, but no injuries were reported, the Customs and Border Protection agency said.

Agents saw four assailants with automatic weapons shoot more than 50 rounds at the marine unit as it patrolled the river demarcating the border near Fronton, Texas, a CBP statement said.

"The boat was hit several times but no one on board was injured," it went on.

There was no information on who fired on the vessel and the CBP did not say whether the US agents returned fire.

In a statement Mexico's foreign ministry said it regretted the "armed aggression" against the US agents and expressed relief that no one had been hurt.

Mexico's Security Secretariat and the foreign ministry were investigating alongside US officials, they said.

Such incidents have been rare along the heavily patrolled border, where drug and people smugglers from the Mexican side seek to avoid detection and border patrol officers avoid firing into Mexico.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Rio Grande Mexico Border From

Recent Stories

Al Azhar to launch campaign on &#039;Farewell Serm ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to perform Eid Al Adha prayers a ..

2 hours ago

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

2 hours ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

2 hours ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

2 hours ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.