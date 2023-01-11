UrduPoint.com

US Border Plan Risks Undermining Basic Human Rights: UN

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 05:00 PM

US border plan risks undermining basic human rights: UN

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :The UN rights chief warned Wednesday that a new US border enforcement plan risks undermining the basic foundations of international human rights and refugee law.

"The right to seek asylum is a human right, no matter a person's origin, immigration status, nor how they arrived at an international border," the United Nations' High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said.

Last week, US President Joe Biden announced a new plan to expand a controversial rule called Title 42, making it possible to immediately turn away more people showing up at the border without clearance.

The plan permits the fast-track expulsion to Mexico of some 30,000 Venezuelans, Haitians, Cubans and Nicaraguans each month.

"These measures appear to be at variance with the prohibition of collective expulsion and the principle of non-refoulement," Turk warned.

The international principle of non-refoulement guarantees that no one should be returned to a country where they would face torture, cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The UN rights office pointed out that even before the expansion, "Title 42 has already been used by US immigration officials some 2.5 million times at the southern border to expel people to Mexico or their home country without an individualised assessment of all their protection needs accompanied by due process and procedural safeguards." The White House has said it hopes the toughened measures will stem record numbers of migrant and asylum seekers arriving after epic, often dangerous journeys organised by people smugglers.

To try to placate critics on the left, Biden said up to 30,000 qualifying migrants will be allowed into the United States each month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

They must apply in their home countries, have a US sponsor and undergo background checks.

The UN rights chief said he welcomed "measures to create and expand safe and regular pathways." But, he added, "such initiatives should not come at the expense of fundamental human rights, including the right to seek asylum and the right to an individual assessment of protection needs.

Turk also voiced concern that those most in need of asylum and those in vulnerable situations were unlikely to meet the restrictive requirements for humanitarian parole, including having a financial sponsor in the United States.

He reiterated his call for the rights of refugees and migrants to be respected and protected at international borders.

"We hear a great deal of talk about migration crises, but in reality, it is those migrating who often are the ones truly in crisis," Turk pointed out.

"Rather than vilifying them and stripping them of long-recognised rights, we should be seeking to govern migration humanely and safely with full respect for the human rights of every individual."

Related Topics

United Nations White House United States Cuba Mexico Venezuela Haiti Turkish Lira Border All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

UAE holds first Financial Dialogue with Israel

UAE holds first Financial Dialogue with Israel

1 minute ago
 SHC orders FIA, PTA to remove defamatory content a ..

SHC orders FIA, PTA to remove defamatory content against Mehwish Hayat

8 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regul ..

Abu Dhabi Global Market publishes Healthcare Regulations

31 minutes ago
 California-Punjab SPA important milestone to stren ..

California-Punjab SPA important milestone to strengthen both provinces: Masood

56 minutes ago
 SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s lar ..

SAIF Zone concludes participation in India’s largest gems and jewellery exhibi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accessi ..

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Oman on accession anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.