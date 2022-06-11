UrduPoint.com

US, Brazil Upbeat On Climate After Leaders Meet

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 08:40 AM

US, Brazil upbeat on climate after leaders meet

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Brazil's far-right leader said Friday that his country could expand agribusiness without harming the Amazon as he spoke highly of meeting US President Joe Biden, who raised the issue of climate change.

"We don't need the Amazon to expand agribusiness," Bolsonaro told the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, where he met Biden a day earlier.

Bolsonaro has enraged environmentalists by championing large agricultural companies involved in the deforestation of the Amazon, a crucial "sink" for carbon emissions blamed for the planet's rising temperatures.

Bolsonaro was one of the top international allies of former US president Donald Trump, even backing his baseless claims of fraud in his 2020 election loss, but praised Biden.

The meeting was "simply fantastic," Bolsonaro said.

A day after the meeting, Bolsonaro and Biden patted each other on the arms and appeared to exchange pleasantries as they posed for a group photo at the summit.

Biden agreed to meet Bolsonaro for the first time as the United States tried to secure attendance at the summit, already marred by a boycott by the leftist president of Mexico -- the second most populous nation in Latin America after Brazil.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke highly of Biden's meeting with Bolsonaro.

The talks are "best described as constructive, an opportunity to address a lot of issues in the bilateral relationship right now," Blinken told reporters.

He said that the United States was concerned about the Amazon as the "lungs of the hemisphere" and that Biden told Bolsonaro that the United States felt a need to help.

"We feel a responsibility to do that because over many, many, many generations, we were able to take advantage ourselves -- for example, clearing forests in order to have agricultural production or industry before anyone understood the impact of climate change," Blinken said.

The United States is committed to offering financing and other support to ensure that countries "have the means not to further engage in deforestation or even to engage in reforestation," he said.

Bolsonaro separately defended the response to the disappearance in the Amazon of a British journalist and a Brazilian Indigenous expert after accusations that his government did not prioritize efforts.

"From the very first moment our armed forces and police have tirelessly searched for these people," Bolsonaro said.

Bolsonaro is trailing in polls ahead of October elections to former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a leftist icon who was jailed on controversial corruption charges.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Police Exchange Trump Los Angeles Brazil United States Mexico October 2020 From Government Industry Best Top

Recent Stories

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget fo ..

Opposition leaders reject federal govt's budget for next fiscal year

9 hours ago
 Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal ..

Budget envisages PSDP worth Rs800b for next fiscal year

9 hours ago
 Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla ..

Sindh govt will fight Dua Zahra's case now: Shehla Raza

9 hours ago
 EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

EU takes first step on thorny asylum reform

8 hours ago
 Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Sh ..

Govt presented a balance Budget 2022-23: Mohsin Shahnawaz

8 hours ago
 Report finds climate change leading cause behind u ..

Report finds climate change leading cause behind unprecedented forest fires

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.