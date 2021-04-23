UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-British Firm To Build 3.5 Bn Euro Data Centre In Portugal

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 05:50 PM

US-British firm to build 3.5 bn euro data centre in Portugal

Lisbon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2021 ) :A British-US company announced Friday that it would invest up to 3.5 billion Euros to build a massive data centre in Portugal by 2025 in response to demand for trans-Atlantic connections.

The company -- "start campus" -- has chosen a site in the port of Sines, southwestern Portugal, near a decommissioned coal power plant, and will "have a net zero carbon footprint", a statement said.

Start campus is a joint venture of US investment firm Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Pioneer Point Partners of Britain.

"Sines 4.0", as the project has been dubbed, "will be one of the largest data centre campus projects in Europe and will address the exploding demand of large international technology companies," the statement said.

The firms' previous projects include a similar but smaller data centre in Ireland and a biomethane energy plant in Denmark.

Sines 4.0 is to use existing infrastructure such as power lines and cooling systems that use readily available sea water.

The location also provides access to trans-Atlantic fibre-optic cables and would "contribute to Portugal's revival as a key player in the international data and connectivity scene," the statement said.

The campus is to consist of five buildings that house data servers with total power consumption of 450 megawatts, to be provided by renewable sources, the company said.

The project is expected to create up to 1,200 highly-qualified jobs.

"Data has been identified as the new 'oil' of the digital economy, and Portugal will benefit from this large investment in Sines that will place the country at the core of transatlantic and global data network," said Sam Abboud of Pioneer Point Partners.

Related Topics

Technology Water Europe Company Oil Ireland Portugal Denmark SITE From Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

33 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

36 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

42 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

60 minutes ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

48 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.