US Budget Deficit Falls $360 Bn In 2021 To $2.8 Tn: Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:00 AM

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :The US budget deficit narrowed in the past year as the economy recovered from the Covid-19 pandemic, falling $360 billion to $2.8 trillion, the government reported Friday.

The result for the fiscal year ended September 30 was far better than expected, and reflected a more than $600 billion increase in tax revenues as the economy was able to restart following the pandemic shutdowns, according to government data.

