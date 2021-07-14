UrduPoint.com
US Budget Deficit Falls 80% To $174 Billion In June

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

ANKARA, 14 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) -:The US' budget deficit fell 80% to $174 billion in June, from $864 billion in May, according to the Treasury Department on Wednesday.

Total receipts were $449 billion, against outlays of $623 billion, said the department.

Individual income taxes were $265 billion, while social insurance and retirement came at $80 billion and corporation income taxes were at $74 billion.

For outlays, social security was $100 billion, income security was $92 billion, while health and national defense came in at $66 billion and $65 billion, respectively.

