UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Bull Riding Circuit Returns With No-spectators Event

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 09:00 PM

US Bull Riding circuit returns with no-spectators event

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :In a rare live sports event during the coronavirus pandemic, Professional Bull Riders competition resumed after a 41-day break before an empty arena in suburban Oklahoma City.

The PBR began its Las Vegas Invitational at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, taking advantage of the state's relaxed stay-at-home rules allowing businesses to reopen despite the deadly virus.

With strict health and safety protocols in place due to the COVID-19 outbreak, 41 elite riders and some of the world's most spirited bucking bulls took part in a noted but spectator-less rodeo venue.

Taylor Toves of Stephenville, Texas, took the lead in the two-day competition with a career-best 89.5 points atop Biker Bob, who had only been ridden to the eight-second whistle eight times before in the elite Unleash the Beast series.

Brazil's top-ranked Jose Vitor Leme, back from three broken ribs suffered in February at Kansas City, rode Homegrown for 86.5 points to stand sixth.

Related Topics

World Sports Rodeo Stephenville Las Vegas Kansas City Lead Oklahoma City February Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Amana Healthcare joins forces with Abu Dhabi’s h ..

21 minutes ago

Minister of Education attends first virtual forum ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued AED ..

3 hours ago

Morocco announces 150 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

DAFZA launches incentive packages to support compa ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 35,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.