UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

U.S. Business Leaders Extends Wishes For U.S.-China Ties On Lunar New Year's Eve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

U.S. business leaders extends wishes for U.S.-China ties on Lunar New Year's Eve

WASHNGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior U.S. business leaders on Friday extended their best wishes for the development of U.S.-China relations on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

"Tomorrow marks the first day of the Year of the Ox. In Chinese culture, the Ox symbolizes hardwork, persistence, and honesty. In over 50 years, the national committee's work has embodied those qualities," Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said in his video message at an online reception and concert held by the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Thursday.

"In this new year, in the spirit of the Ox, my national committee colleagues and I will continue to work hard in building U.

S.-China dialogues and exchanges, and improving the bilateral relationship," said Orlins, first in fluent Mandarin and then in English, adding "I myself was born in the Year of Ox, so it will be my year." Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said in his remarks that the Year of the Ox "has so much promise and is filled with opportunity for fresh beginnings.""We have an obligation to make the most of this precious opportunity and boldly work together toward a more fair, friendly and free world. This is within our grasp and we should not fail to achieve it," said Allen.

Related Topics

World Business China Craig United States Best

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

35 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

1 hour ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

2 hours ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.