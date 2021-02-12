(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHNGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senior U.S. business leaders on Friday extended their best wishes for the development of U.S.-China relations on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year.

"Tomorrow marks the first day of the Year of the Ox. In Chinese culture, the Ox symbolizes hardwork, persistence, and honesty. In over 50 years, the national committee's work has embodied those qualities," Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, said in his video message at an online reception and concert held by the Chinese Embassy in the United States on Thursday.

"In this new year, in the spirit of the Ox, my national committee colleagues and I will continue to work hard in building U.

S.-China dialogues and exchanges, and improving the bilateral relationship," said Orlins, first in fluent Mandarin and then in English, adding "I myself was born in the Year of Ox, so it will be my year." Craig Allen, president of the U.S.-China Business Council, said in his remarks that the Year of the Ox "has so much promise and is filled with opportunity for fresh beginnings.""We have an obligation to make the most of this precious opportunity and boldly work together toward a more fair, friendly and free world. This is within our grasp and we should not fail to achieve it," said Allen.