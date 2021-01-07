US business lobby calls on Trump to 'put an end to the chaos'

Washington, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ) :An influential US business lobbying group on Wednesday called on President Donald Trump and other politicians to act to end the occupation of the US Capitol by protesters angry at his election loss.

"The chaos unfolding in the nation's capital is the result of unlawful efforts to overturn the legitimate results of a democratic election. The country deserves better," the Business Roundtable said in a statement.

"Business Roundtable calls on the President and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power."