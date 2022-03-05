UrduPoint.com

US Calls Attack On Ukraine Nuclear Plant A Possible 'war Crime'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US calls attack on Ukraine nuclear plant a possible 'war crime'

Washington, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :The United States on Friday called an attack attributed to Russian forces against a nuclear power plant in Ukraine a possible war crime.

"It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant," tweeted the US embassy in Ukraine -- which was moved out of the capital Kyiv because of the Russian invasion -- after the overnight attack at the nuclear plant in Zaporizhzhia.

Asked by AFP whether Washington was openly accusing Moscow of having perpetrated a war crime prohibited by the Geneva Convention, the US State Department was more cautious.

"The intentional targeting of civilians or civilian objects, including nuclear power plants, is a war crime, and we are assessing the circumstances of this operation," a State Department spokesman said.

"But regardless of the legality, this action was the height of irresponsibility, and the Kremlin must cease operations around nuclear infrastructure," the official said.

Russian defense ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed the attack on Zaporizhzhia was staged by "Ukrainian sabotage groups, with the participation of foreign mercenaries".

Washington has in recent days accused Russia of hitting civilian infrastructure and killing civilians in Ukraine, but has been careful not to explicitly say that the Russian military was intentionally targeting them, or to openly discuss war crimes.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said during a briefing that there was "an internal review" underway to "collect evidence and data of targeting of civilians of the recorded use of horrific weapons of war on the ground in Ukraine." "That's an ongoing process. We have not made a conclusion. It's a legal review and a process that goes through the administration," she said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

"What we have seen already from Vladimir Putin's regime, in the use of the munitions that they have already been dropping on innocent civilians, in my view already fully qualifies as a war crime," Johnson said.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States Criminals From

Recent Stories

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintainin ..

Nebenzia Says Russia Most Interested in Maintaining Nuclear, Physical Security i ..

2 hours ago
 Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motiv ..

Ukraine's Yastremska into Lyon semi-finals, 'motivated' to win title

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional development ..

Pakistan, Hungary FMs discuss regional developments

2 hours ago
 Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy ..

Rashid urges nation to forge unity to defeat enemy designs against Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghan ..

Mosque Blast Kills 2, Injures 18 in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

2 hours ago
 UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terror ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over Peshawar terrorist attack

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>