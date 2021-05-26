UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls For 2nd Phase Of Study Into Origins Of Novel Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 11:20 AM

US calls for 2nd phase of study into origins of novel coronavirus

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :– The US health secretary called for a second phase study into the origins of the novel coronavirus Tuesday but made no mention of a pandemic treaty supported by the European Union and the head of the World Health Organization (WHO).

"Phase 2 of the COVID origins study must be launched with terms of reference that are transparent, science-based and give international experts the independence to fully assess the source of the virus and the early days of the outbreak," said Xavier Becerra, who spoke virtually on the second day of the World Health Assembly (WHA).

In March, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus called for further studies after the release of an inconclusive report on an international team's field visit to Wuhan, China to research the origins of COVID-19, citing difficulties accessing raw data.

Related Topics

Assembly World China European Union Visit Wuhan Independence March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WAM and RT Arabic explore fostering cooperation

39 minutes ago

Local Press: The UAE bucks the global job trend

53 minutes ago

India&#039;s total coronavirus cases cross 27 mill ..

54 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,408 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

54 minutes ago

UAE leaders offer condolences on death of Saudi Pr ..

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.