US calls for departure of Russian UN employee accused of spying

United Nations, United States, March 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The United States has called for the United Nations to expel an employee allegedly working as a "Russian intelligence operative," a US diplomat told AFP on Tuesday.

The United States "initiated the process to require the departure of one Russian intelligence operative working at the United Nations who has abused their privileges of residence in the United States," a spokesperson for the US mission to the UN said, days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine begun.