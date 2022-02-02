US calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting on N.Korea: diplomats

United Nations, United States, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The United States has requested an emergency meeting on Thursday of the UN Security Council on North Korea, which launched its most powerful missile since 2017 last weekend, diplomatic sources said Tuesday.

The meeting is expected to be held behind closed doors. It is up to Russia, the current president of the Security Council for the month of February, to confirm the timing.