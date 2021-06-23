US calls for end to Afghan violence and 'serious negotiations'

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The United States called Tuesday for an end to violence in Afghanistan, blaming Taliban insurgents for much of the bloodshed, three days ahead a visit by President Ashraf Ghani to the White House.

"The violence must cease," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters.

"We urge the sides to engage in serious negotiations that determine a political roadmap for Afghanistan's future," he added.