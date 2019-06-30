UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls For End To Myanmar Internet Shutdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 12:20 AM

US calls for end to Myanmar internet shutdown

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :The United States on Saturday called for an end to a mobile internet shutdown in two strife-torn states in Myanmar, saying the cutoff undermines transparency amid clashes between the military and insurgents.

Myanmar's government last week took the unprecedented step of ordering mobile phone operators to shut down all internet data across at least eight townships in Rakhine state and one in neighboring Chin state.

The move came as the military moved against insurgents fighting for more autonomy for the region's ethnic Rakhine Buddhists.

"Internet service should be restored without delay," the US State Department said in a statement.

"Resumption of service would help facilitate transparency in and accountability for what the government claims are law enforcement actions aimed at preventing further outbreaks of violence in the affected areas," it added.

In 2017, an army crackdown against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state drove 740,000 people into Bangladesh amid allegations of mass atrocities by soldiers.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya remain in Rakhine, many of whom are confined to squalid camps.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday said humanitarian groups had reported the shutdown "is creating difficulties for them to carry out their work." "WhatsApp is key for international nonprofits operating in Rakhine, and working without it creates additional difficulties," it said.

The United Nations has warned that the internet shutdown amid Myanmar military "clearance operations" against the rebels could be "cover for committing gross human rights violations against the civilian population."Myanmar has deployed thousands of troops to the western region, which has seen more than 35,000 people fleeing their homes to escape heavy artillery fire in the violence that has spilled over into Chin state.

Both sides stand accused of committing abuses and dozens of civilians have been killed in crossfire and shellings, even while taking refuge in monasteries.

Related Topics

Fire Internet Army Bangladesh United Nations Mobile Myanmar United States 2017 Muslim All Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

31 minutes ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

31 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

50 minutes ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

1 hour ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.