UrduPoint.com

US Calls For New UN Council Meeting On NKorea After Missile Tests

Umer Jamshaid Published January 19, 2022 | 02:00 AM

US calls for new UN Council meeting on NKorea after missile tests

United Nations, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States has called for a fresh meeting of the UN Security Council on North Korea after Pyongyang's fourth sanctions-breaking missile test since the start of the year, diplomats said Tuesday.

The closed-door meeting is expected to take place on Thursday, one diplomat told AFP on condition of anonymity, saying that Albania, Britain, France, Ireland and Mexico had expressed support for the US initiative.

"We will continue to ramp up the pressure on the North Koreans," the US envoy to the world body, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said in an interview with The Washington Post.

A January 10 meeting on the situation, requested by the same group of countries, was followed by a fresh ballistic missile test by Pyongyang, which one diplomat from a Security Council member state called a "provocation.

" In a joint statement, six countries -- Albania, Britain, France, Ireland, Japan and the United States -- had called on the North to "refrain from further destabilizing actions." But Kim Jong Un's government ignored the appeal and proceeded with more tests.

Last week, after Washington levied sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, the United States undertook a campaign within the Security Council to extend UN sanctions to those same five people.

That matter is under review, but diplomats believe that Russia and China -- which each have veto power on the Council and have argued for lifting some crippling sanctions targeting the North on a humanitarian basis -- would block any new punitive measures.

Related Topics

World United Nations Russia China Washington France Pyongyang Same Ireland Albania Japan United States North Korea Mexico Kim Jong January Post From Government

Recent Stories

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on ..

Breivik Places Blame for 2011 Terrorist Attacks on Neo-Nazi Network

2 hours ago
 US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least ..

US Preparing Financial Sanctions Against at Least 4 People From Donbas - Reports

2 hours ago
 UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - ..

UK Begins Anti-Tank Weapon Deliveries to Ukraine - Reports

2 hours ago
 EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID- ..

EMA Official Says Repeated Vaccination With COVID-19 Booster May Decrease Effica ..

2 hours ago
 Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic c ..

Five year bans for Mexican fans using homophobic chant: federation

2 hours ago
 Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pe ..

Hong Kong to cull hamsters after Covid found in pets

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.