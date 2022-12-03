US calls for probe as it denounces attack on Pakistani embassy in Kabul

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The United States Friday condemned the attack on the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul targeting its head of mission, Ubaid Nizamani, and called for a full investigation.

"We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence," State Department Spokesperson Ned price told his daily press conference.

"The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat, and we call for a full and transparent investigation," he added.