US Calls For Probe As It Denounces Attack On Pakistani Embassy In Kabul
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 02:50 PM
WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The United States Friday condemned the attack on the Pakistani Embassy in Kabul targeting its head of mission, Ubaid Nizamani, and called for a full investigation.
"We offer our sympathies and wish a quick recovery to those affected by the violence," State Department Spokesperson Ned price told his daily press conference.
"The United States is deeply concerned by the attack on a foreign diplomat, and we call for a full and transparent investigation," he added.