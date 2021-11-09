UrduPoint.com

US Calls On Belarus To Stop 'orchestrating' Migrant Influx

Faizan Hashmi 15 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 01:20 AM

US calls on Belarus to stop 'orchestrating' migrant influx

Washington, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday called for Belarus to stop "orchestrating" an influx of migrants at the Polish border, blaming strongman Alexander Lukashenko for the "coercion of vulnerable people.""We call on the (Lukashenko) regime to immediately halt its campaign of orchestrating and coercing irregular migrant flows across its borders into Europe," State Department spokesman Ned price said.

