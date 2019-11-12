UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls On Bolivians To Respect Venezuela Embassy

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 01:40 AM

US calls on Bolivians to respect Venezuela embassy

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The United States on Monday called on Bolivian protesters to respect the sovereignty of the overtaken Venezuelan embassy, despite Washington's stance that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is illegitimate.

"We take very seriously the inviolability of a diplomatic mission and we call on everyone involved in this circumstance, or in any situation of unrest anywhere, to respect that inviolability," a senior State Department official said.

Related Topics

Washington United States

Recent Stories

Consumer spending in Islamic economy sectors total ..

1 hour ago

Sixth ADSD concludes in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

15th Conference of OIE Regional Commission for Mid ..

1 hour ago

UAE to host OIE’s Sub-Regional Representation

1 hour ago

Russian NGO Plans to Push Parliament to Make Faceb ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens ADIPEC 2019

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.