US calls on China to release jailed Pastor Wang Yi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The United States called on China on Tuesday to release Pastor Wang Yi, the leader of an unofficial Protestant church who was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Ortagus called for his "immediate and unconditional release." Wang was sentenced to prison on Monday for "incitement to subvert state power." The charge of inciting subversion has often been used against dissidents as a way to silence criticism of the government and the Communist Party.

Wang was also found guilty of "illegal business operation" by a court in Chengdu, southwest China.

Wang was detained in December 2018 in a raid by authorities in which dozens of members of his "underground church" disappeared.

China's officially atheist government is wary of any organised movements outside its own control, including religious ones.

Protestants in the country are split between unofficial "house" or "underground" churches like the Early Rain Covenant Church, and state-sanctioned ones where Communist Party songs also feature in the order of service.