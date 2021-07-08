US calls on Haiti to hold elections this year as planned

Washington, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The United States on Wednesday called on Haiti to go ahead with elections scheduled later this year, saying they would provide a path forward after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise.

"It is still the view of the United States that elections this year should proceed," State Department spokesman Ned price told reporters, saying that a fair vote would "facilitate a peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president."