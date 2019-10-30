UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Calls On Lebanon To 'urgently' Form New Government

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 09:42 AM

US calls on Lebanon to 'urgently' form new government

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Tuesday for Lebanese political leaders to "urgently" form a new government following the resignation of the country's prime minister.

"The United States calls on Lebanon's political leaders to urgently facilitate the formation of a new government that can build a stable, prosperous, and secure Lebanon that is responsive to the needs of its citizens," Pompeo said in a statement.

Saad Hariri announced his resignation on Tuesday, bowing to nearly two weeks of unprecedented nationwide protests against corruption and sectarianism.

"The peaceful demonstrations and expressions of national unity over the last 13 days have sent a clear message.

The Lebanese people want an efficient and effective government, economic reform, and an end to endemic corruption," Pompeo said.

"Any violence or provocative actions must stop, and we call upon Lebanon's army and security services to continue to ensure the rights and safety of the protesters," he added.

Lebanon's political leaders have appeared shell-shocked, trying simultaneously to express sympathy for the protest movement while warning of turmoil in the case of a power vacuum.

It has often taken months for Lebanon's fractious political leaders to agree on a government line-up, a scenario Lebanon's backers say the country can ill afford.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Protest Army United States Lebanon Government Unity Foods Limited Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

18 minutes ago

UAE set to run for second term in IMO Council

8 hours ago

Gargash meets Slovenian Minister of Foreign Affair ..

8 hours ago

King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed leading UAE&#039;s delegation t ..

8 hours ago

Emirati scholar in UK demonstrates UAE’s success ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.