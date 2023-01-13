UrduPoint.com

US Calls Russia's Replacement Of Commander Of War In Ukraine 'insanity'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

US calls Russia's replacement of commander of war in Ukraine 'insanity'

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The US State Department on Thursday called Russia's replacement of the commander of its war in Ukraine "insanity," saying numerous reshuffles would not change the result.

Asked by Anadolu about the possible implications of the appointment of Gen. Valery Gerasimov to take over from Sergei Surovikin three months later, spokesman Ned price said: "That's really a better question for the Russian Federation." "From our perspective, I'm reminded of one of the definitions of insanity, namely doing the same thing over and over and over again and expecting a different result," Price told reporters.

"We've seen Russia appoint various commanders of its forces inside Ukraine numerous times now, each time reaching for someone more senior, more seasoned, purportedly more effective, only to find precisely the same result," he said.

Price stressed that Russia may be trying to change the dynamic once again with a new commander, "but the broader dynamic, the underlying dynamic is not going to change."On Wednesday, Russian Defense Ministry announced that Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov has been named commander of Russia's forces in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Same Price May From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th January 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Publi ..

Dubai enriches its visual identity via &#039;Public Art Strategy&#039;

11 hours ago
 Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

Dubai Racing Club to launch Dubai Verse Cup

11 hours ago
 SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industri ..

SRTI Park provides solutions for advanced industries to develop smart factories

11 hours ago
 &#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next Febr ..

&#039;Sharjah Biennial 15&#039; to begin next February

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.