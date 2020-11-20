UrduPoint.com
US, Canada And Mexico Borders To Stay Closed Until Dec. 21

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The border closure between the United States and its two neighbors, Canada and Mexico, will be extended until December 21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the US secretary of homeland security announced Thursday.

"In order to continue to prevent the spread of COVID, the US, Mexico, & Canada will extend the restrictions on non-essential travel through Dec 21," Chad Wolf tweeted.

"We are working closely with Mexico & Canada to keep essential trade & travel open while also protecting our citizens from the virus," he added.

"Our decisions will continue to be based on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe," wrote Canada's public safety minister Bill Blair on Twitter, confirming the decision.

The US-Canada border, the longest land border in the world, was closed in March.

The closure has been renewed monthly since then. Only trade in goods and merchandise and essential travel are allowed.

Covid-19 is surging exponentially in the US, which has exceeded 250,000 deaths attributed to the disease and more than 11.6 million recorded cases -- both the worst terms in absolute terms globally.

The virus has caused more than 99,000 deaths in Mexico and more than 11,000 in Canada.

