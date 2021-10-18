UrduPoint.com

US, Canadian Missionaries' Abduction Poses Latest Test For A Haiti Govt In Turmoil

Sumaira FH 32 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 09:00 AM

US, Canadian missionaries' abduction poses latest test for a Haiti govt in turmoil

PortauPrince, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Haiti's already fragile government faces a serious new crisis after one of the island nation's increasingly brazen criminal gangs kidnapped a large US and Canadian missionary group.

There has been little official reaction in Haiti, and local police did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.

But civil groups called Sunday for the immediate release of the group of 17 missionaries, family members and staff abducted a day earlier while returning from an orphanage visit.

"We call for the liberation of the persons kidnapped, whether American citizens or of other nationalities," said Gedeon Jean, director of the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights, based in the capital Port-au-Prince. He said the current situation was "detrimental to human dignity." The missionary group, including children and one Canadian, was traveling in several vehicles when stopped by members of a criminal gang some 30 kilometers (20 miles) east of the capital, a Haitian security source told AFP.

One member of the group posted a desperate call for help in a WhatsApp group even as the attack unfolded, The Washington Post reported. "Please pray for us!!" the message read. "We are being held hostage, they kidnapped our driver. Pray pray pray. We don't know where they are taking us." The Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries said the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian included five men, seven women and five children.

"Join us in praying for those who are being held hostage, the kidnappers, and the families, friends, and churches of those affected," the group said in a statement. "Pray for those who are seeking God's direction and making decisions regarding this matter.

" The abduction was the work of the so-called "400 Mawozo" gang, which for months has carried out kidnappings and robberies in the area between Port-au-Prince and the Dominican Republic border, said a Haitian security source, who spoke on grounds of anonymity.

The gang has hijacked several vehicles -- even entire busloads of victims -- on roads it controls, kidnapping both Haitians and foreigners and holding them for ransoms often many times a Haitian's yearly earnings.

Such armed gangs have been steadily extending their reach, taking advantage of spreading insecurity and a political crisis aggravated by the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.

"The police have proven incapable of confronting the gangs, which have become better organized and which control more and more territory" around the capital and in provincial cities, Gedeon Jean said.

His group has tallied an alarming increase in kidnappings in Haiti: more than 600 occurred in the first three months of 2021, up sharply from 231 in the corresponding period of 2020.

The US State Department offered no details on the situation.

A spokesperson said only: "The welfare and safety of US citizens abroad is one of the highest priorities of the Department of State.

"We are aware of these reports and have nothing additional to offer at this time." Officials are typically close-mouthed about abductions, given the extraordinary sensitivity of such situations.

The State Department had issued a "Level 4: Do Not travel" advisory for Haiti in August due to "kidnapping, crime, civil unrest, and COVID-19.""Kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include US citizens," the advisory warned.

Related Topics

Attack Police Kidnapping Washington Driver Visit Vehicles Port-au-Prince Dominican Republic Haiti July August Border Criminals Women Sunday 2020 God Christian Post Family From Government WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2021

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

1 hour ago
 Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, inve ..

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and simil ..

8 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

9 hours ago
 Department of Health â€“ Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health â€“ Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

9 hours ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.