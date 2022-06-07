UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Assault Hearings Promise Bombshell Revelations

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2022 | 08:20 AM

US Capitol assault hearings promise bombshell revelations

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :The committee investigating last year's assault on the US Capitol launches public hearings Thursday, promising explosive revelations as it lays out in granular detail the story of the deadly siege and assesses Donald Trump's culpability.

In the first of six made-for-TV presentations, the panel of lawmakers will aim to demonstrate that the president and his inner circle committed felonies in a criminal conspiracy to overturn his 2020 election defeat to Joe Biden that culminated in the violence of January 6, 2021.

Democratic panel member Jamie Raskin said at a recent event at Georgetown University in Washington that the hearings would "tell a story that will really blow the roof off." "No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying to organize an inside coup to overthrow an election and bypass the constitutional order," Raskin said.

"And then also (to) use a violent insurrection made up of domestic violent extremist groups, white nationalist and racist, fascist groups in order to support the coup." As key witnesses testify in public for the first time, lawyers will exhibit texts, photographs and videos to shine a light on various schemes by the Trump White House that began to gestate before the election.

At the first hearing, in the 8:00 pm (0000 GMT) prime-time slot on Thursday, the panel said it will "present previously unseen material documenting January 6... and provide the American people a summary of its findings about the coordinated, multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.

" After Thursday, the Democrat-led committee, which has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses, is expected to hold 10:00 am hearings on the June 13, 15, 16 and 21, followed by a final hearing in prime time on June 23.

The committee will run through several unlawful plots it says were devised by the Trump White House to keep the defeated president in power, including a scheme to use fake "electors" -- the people appointed to vote for president in the state-by-state "Electoral College." They will also lay out an authoritarian plan to seize voting machines and the alleged plot to delay the certification of Biden's win through the violence at the Capitol, which was linked to five deaths and the wounding of more than 100 police officers.

Investigators want to get to the bottom of a 187-minute delay before law enforcement was beefed up to protect the Capitol and learn why there is a gap of almost eight hours in White House logs of Trump's calls as the violence played out.

One of the main aims though will be to draw a straight line from the alleged conspiracy to overturn the election, Trump's rally speech encouraging the mob to march on Congress and the ensuing violence.

"If such a relationship can be established, it will have a profound and reverberating effect on our ability to impose legal consequences on incitement," Gerard Filitti, a senior counsel for New York-based Jewish civil rights group The Lawfare Project, told AFP.

"And in upholding the rights of minority communities to live free of the threat of physical violence incited by rogue actors."

Related Topics

Election Hearing Police Minority Washington Vote Lawyers White House Trump Georgetown Circle January March June Congress Criminals 2020 Jew Event From

Recent Stories

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to ..

US Gov't Continues to Engage With Russian Media to Provide Russians Info - State ..

8 hours ago
 UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

UK PM braced for Tory no-confidence vote

8 hours ago
 US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln C ..

US Authorities, Agencies, Pharmacies Waste 82Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses - Report ..

9 hours ago
 PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says S ..

PML-N government to overcome energy crises, says Shahid Khaqan

9 hours ago
 Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and ..

Ghulam Muhammad appointed as Secretary Science and Technology Division

9 hours ago
 Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protes ..

Kuwait supermarket pulls Indian products in protest as row grows over Prophet re ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.