UrduPoint.com

US Capitol Assault Probe Subpoenas Social Media Giants

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 09:20 AM

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack.

The records could help explain "how the spread of misinformation and violent extremism contributed to the violent attack on our democracy," said Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Select January 6 Committee.

Thompson said the companies had not responded adequately to requests for information to help in its investigation of the violent attack a year ago on the Capitol by supporters of then-president Donald Trump.

The subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google) and Facebook parent Meta in addition to Twitter and Reddit.

"Meta has produced documents to the committee on a schedule committee staff requested -- and we will continue to do so," the social network titan told AFP.

Reddit and Alphabet also said they are working with the committee to provide the requested information, while Twitter declined to comment.

The committee is probing how the attack, which shut down the US Congress, came together and whether Trump and members of his circle had any part in encouraging it.

In the Alphabet subpoena, Thompson said YouTube had hosted "significant communications" that were "relevant to the planning and execution of the January 6th attack," including, he said, of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

And he said Facebook had been used "to share messages of hate, violence, and incitement, to spread misinformation, disinformation, and conspiracy theories." Both Twitter and Reddit were used for discussing and planning the assault on the Capitol, their subpoenas said.

Twitter's said it had been "reportedly warned about potential violence being planned."The January 6 Committee, which has already interviewed some 300 witnesses, has issued subpoenas for several key figures and documents.

Related Topics

Attack Google Democracy Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump Thompson Circle January Congress YouTube From Share

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2022

31 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

36 minutes ago
 US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

9 hours ago
 France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of N ..

France, Germany, Ukraine Advocate for Revival of Normandy Four Talks - Le Drian

9 hours ago
 PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's deve ..

PM Imran Khan sincerely working for country's development: Dr Gill

9 hours ago
 Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.