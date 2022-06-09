US Capitol riot hearings to link Trump election plots to insurrection

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, June 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The year-long congressional panel probing the 2021 assault on the US Capitol begins outlining its findings Thursday, promising explosive new revelations that will tie the deadly siege to Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his election defeat.

The first hearing -- an evening primetime presentation -- will serve as an "opening statement" on the January 6 insurrection, according to aides of the investigating House select committee, which began its work last July.

It will also aim to demonstrate that the violence was part of a broader conspiracy by Trump and his inner circle to illegitimately hold on to power, tearing up the Constitution and more than two centuries of peaceful transitions from one administration to the next.

"We will be revealing new details showing that the violence of January 6 was the result of a coordinated multi-step effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election and stop the transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden," a select committee aide said.

"And indeed that former president Donald Trump was at the center of that effort." A slickly-produced 90-plus minutes of television -- and five subsequent hearings over the coming weeks -- will focus on Trump's role in the multi-pronged effort to return him to the Oval Office as an unelected president by disenfranchising millions of voters.

The case the committee plans to make is that Trump laid the groundwork for the insurrection through months of lies about fraud in an election described by his own administration as the most secure in history.

His White House is accused of involvement in several potentially illegal schemes to aid the effort, including a plot to seize voting machines and another to appoint fake "alternative electors" from swing states who would ignore the will of their voters and hand victory to Trump.