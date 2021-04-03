UrduPoint.com
US Capitol Under Lockdown After Security Threat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) ::The US Capitol building is in lockdown after a vehicle on Friday slammed into the security barriers surrounding the complex, police say.

Capitol police said they responded to reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two policemen and a suspect was in custody. "Both officers are injured. All three have been transported to the hospital," their statement said.

The Capitol and surrounding streets in Washington DC are in lockdown after police warned of an "external security threat".

Dozens of police cars raced toward the iconic domed white building, in a reminder of the complex being overrun three months ago by thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump on Jan 6.

On Friday Footage of the scene has shown a helicopter flying overhead and what appeared to be two people on stretchers being moved into ambulances.

Onlookers have been told to clear the area.

Congress is currently in recess, meaning the majority of lawmakers are not at the Capitol today.

President Joe Biden left Washington earlier in the day for Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. Some reporters, maintenance workers and Capitol Hill employees are likely still on the Capitol grounds.

The FBI's Washington Field Office is responding to the situation and is now providing support to the Capitol Police. The US Attorney General is also aware of the incident and is being updated, according to CBS news.

