US carried out air strike in Kabul on vehicle linked to Islamic State: military official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States carried out a drone strike against a vehicle threatening the Kabul airport that had been linked to the regional Islamic State chapter, an American military official said Sunday.

"US military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat" to Hamid Karzai International airport, said Bill Urban, a spokesman for the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material," he said, adding that there were "no indications at this time" of civilian casualties.