US carries out first federal execution in 17 years

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :A former white supremacist convicted of murdering a family of three in 1996 was put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday in the first Federal execution in the United States in 17 years, the Justice Department said.

Daniel Lewis Lee, 47, was pronounced dead at 8:07 am (1207 GMT) at Terre Haute prison in Indiana, the department said in a statement.