UrduPoint.com

U.S. CDC Lifts COVID-19 Testing Requirements For Travelers From China

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2023 | 03:40 PM

U.S. CDC lifts COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers from China

LOS ANGELES, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) --:The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday lifted mandatory COVID-19 test requirements for travelers from China.

The decision takes effect for flights departing to the United States from the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macau, and designated airports at or after 3:00 p.

m. Eastern Time Friday, according to an announcement on the CDC website.

This means that starting Friday afternoon, air passengers will no longer need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result, or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding a flight to the United States from those places, according to the CDC.

Related Topics

China Hong Kong Macau United States From P

Recent Stories

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's ..

Malawi declares state-of-disaster after cyclone's deadly return

4 minutes ago
 Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam ..

Law minister lauds court's verdict in Noor Mukadam case

4 minutes ago
 Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanma ..

Social media companies urged to stand up to Myanmar's military junta

4 minutes ago
 UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Coul ..

UK Believes Possible Conflict in Asia-Pacific Could Be Worse Than Situation in U ..

4 minutes ago
 German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everyt ..

German Troops Suffering From Shortfalls of 'Everything' - Commissioner

4 minutes ago
 PPP paying special attention to solving public pro ..

PPP paying special attention to solving public problems: Turi

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.