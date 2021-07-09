UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Celebrity Lawyer Avenatti Gets 2.5 Years For Nike Extortion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:10 AM

US celebrity lawyer Avenatti gets 2.5 years for Nike extortion

New York, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Michael Avenatti, the celebrity lawyer who represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against ex-president Donald Trump, was sentenced to two and a half years in prison Thursday for attempting to extort Nike.

The 30-month sentence marks an incredible fall from grace for the 50-year-old California attorney, who at one point presented himself as a major adversary to Trump.

Avenatti was found guilty by a New York jury in February 2020 of trying to extort millions of Dollars from Nike.

Investigators said Avenatti had asked executives at the sports apparel giant to pay him to keep him from sharing alleged evidence that he said would show how the company had bribed amateur basketball players.

"I and I alone have destroyed my career, my relationships and my life," a tearful Avenatti told Manhattan Federal judge Paul Gardephe, according to reporters in the courtroom.

The judge said Avenatti had become "drunk on the power of his platform -- or what he perceived his platform to be" as he handed down the sentence.

Avenatti's present situation is a far cry from the dizzy heights of February 2018 to March 2019 when he was the lawyer for Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

He became a household name during her legal battles with Trump over hush money she received for an alleged tryst with the then-real estate developer in 2006.

Reveling in his role as an outspoken critic of the president and darling of America's left, Avenatti appeared frequently on camera and on social media, raising suspicions that he harbored political ambitions -- perhaps even for the White House.

He also helped defend alleged sex abuse victims of R&B superstar R. Kelly.

Just over a year after making his splash on the national scene, however, Avenatti was arrested in March 2019 for the attempted extortion of Nike, as well as tax evasion.

Avenatti's legal troubles are far from over. He faces a fraud trial in California and embezzlement charges in New York where he is accused of stealing funds intended for Clifford.

Related Topics

Sports Social Media White House Company Trump Manhattan New York Money February March 2018 2019 2020 From Million

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

1 hour ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

1 hour ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

1 hour ago

Man dies in road mishap

1 hour ago

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.