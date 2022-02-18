UrduPoint.com

US Challenges Russia To Step Back From Ukraine Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 09:00 AM

US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten.

In a dramatic, previously unscheduled speech to the United Nations in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said intelligence showed Moscow could order an assault on its neighbor in the "coming days." With US and other Western governments saying they see no evidence of Russia's claim to be withdrawing, Blinken challenged the Kremlin to "announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine." "Demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks and hangers," he said.

Russia denies any invasion plans but warned of "military-technical measures" if its far-reaching demands for a US and NATO pullback from eastern Europe aren't satisfied.

The United States said late Thursday that Blinken and his Moscow counterpart Sergei Lavrov had agreed to meet next week -- provided there was no invasion before then.

Keeping up the pressure, President Joe Biden accused Moscow of preparing a "false flag operation" as a pretext for an attack.

"They have not moved any of their troops out. They've moved more troops in," Biden said. "Every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine."He added, however, that diplomacy is not dead. "There is a path. There is a way through this," he said.

Biden will hold a phone meeting Friday with the leaders of Germany, Britain, France, the European Union and NATO to discuss the Ukraine crisis.

Related Topics

Dead Attack NATO Fire United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe France European Union Germany New York United States From

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

8 hours ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

8 hours ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

8 hours ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

8 hours ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

8 hours ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>