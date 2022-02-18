US challenges Russia to step back from Ukraine attack

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States said Thursday that Russia is on the verge of unleashing a massive military attack against Ukraine, dismissing Moscow's claim to be pulling forces back, as artillery fire hit a Ukrainian kindergarten.

In a dramatic, previously unscheduled speech to the United Nations in New York, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said intelligence showed Moscow could order an assault on its neighbor in the "coming days." With US and other Western governments saying they see no evidence of Russia's claim to be withdrawing, Blinken challenged the Kremlin to "announce today with no qualification, equivocation or deflection that Russia will not invade Ukraine." "Demonstrate it by sending your troops, your tanks, your planes, back to their barracks and hangers," he said.

Russia denies any invasion plans but warned of "military-technical measures" if its far-reaching demands for a US and NATO pullback from eastern Europe aren't satisfied.

The United States said late Thursday that Blinken and his Moscow counterpart Sergei Lavrov had agreed to meet next week -- provided there was no invasion before then.

Keeping up the pressure, President Joe Biden accused Moscow of preparing a "false flag operation" as a pretext for an attack.

"They have not moved any of their troops out. They've moved more troops in," Biden said. "Every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine."He added, however, that diplomacy is not dead. "There is a path. There is a way through this," he said.

Biden will hold a phone meeting Friday with the leaders of Germany, Britain, France, the European Union and NATO to discuss the Ukraine crisis.