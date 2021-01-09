UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges 3 Sri Lankans Over 2019 IS Easter Attacks

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

US charges 3 Sri Lankans over 2019 IS Easter attacks

Washington, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Justice Department charged three Sri Lankans on Friday with supporting terrorism for their participation in the 2019 Islamic State Easter attack that killed 268 people.

The department said the three were part of the "ISIS in Sri Lanka" group behind the attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels in three cities on the Christian holiday on April 21, 2019.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility and called the well-planned attacks a retaliation for Western coalition actions against the group in Syria.

Five Americans were among the dead.

The three charged are Mohamed Naufar, the "second emir" and a recruiter and trainer for ISIS in Sri Lanka; Mohamed Anwar Mohamed Riskan, who allegedly helped manufacture the bombs used in the attacks; and Ahamed Milhan Hayathu Mohamed, who killed a police officer in the attack, the Justice Department said.

All three are in custody in Sri Lanka, and the Justice Department said it will support their prosecution in that country while maintaining the US charges in the event they gain their freedom.

"This case clearly demonstrates that the United States will take decisive action to ensure terrorists face justice when they target Americans anywhere in the world," said Nick Hanna, the US Federal prosecutor in Los Angeles, where the case was filed.

"The United States remains confident in the Sri Lankan authorities' ability to bring the perpetrators to justice -- and this complaint makes clear that we stand ready with these charges in the event the defendants attempt to evade justice," he said in a statement.

The three were charged with providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, and Naufar and Milhan were charged with helping in military-type training for the Islamic State.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist World Police Syria Sri Lanka ISIS Los Angeles United States April 2019 Christian Event

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 seconds ago

CIS Observers Say Kyrgyzstan Ready for Sunday's Pr ..

9 hours ago

PDM long-march to end in futility: Governor Punjab ..

9 hours ago

Governor Punjab signs summaries of various univers ..

9 hours ago

Initial COVID-19 severity may not leave respirator ..

9 hours ago

CJ of AJK High Court restores judicial in courts

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.