US charges Mexican ex-defense chief with drug trafficking

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A former Mexican defense minister has been detained in the United States and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering in the latest high-profile arrest linked to the country's powerful cartels.

Salvador Cienfuegos, a key figure in ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto's 2012-2018 government, was detained at Los Angeles airport on Thursday while on a trip with his family.

He is accused of conspiring to produce and distribute "thousands of kilograms" of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in the US between December 2015 and February 2017, documents released by Federal prosecutors in New York said.

Cienfuegos "abused" his position "to help the H-2 Cartel, an extremely violent Mexican drug trafficking organization," according to the documents.

"In exchange for bribe payments, he permitted the H-2 Cartel -- a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder -- to operate with impunity in Mexico," the indictment said.

The prosecution said the evidence included thousands of Blackberry messages between Cienfuegos and cartel members intercepted by the authorities.

The charges are punishable in the United States with a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

The 72-year-old retired general nicknamed "The Godfather" will answer three counts of drug trafficking and one of money laundering in a Los Angeles court later on Friday.