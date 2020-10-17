UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Charges Mexican Ex-defense Chief With Drug Trafficking

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:00 AM

US charges Mexican ex-defense chief with drug trafficking

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :A former Mexican defense minister has been detained in the United States and charged with drug trafficking and money laundering in the latest high-profile arrest linked to the country's powerful cartels.

Salvador Cienfuegos, a key figure in ex-president Enrique Pena Nieto's 2012-2018 government, was detained at Los Angeles airport on Thursday while on a trip with his family.

He is accused of conspiring to produce and distribute "thousands of kilograms" of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana in the US between December 2015 and February 2017, documents released by Federal prosecutors in New York said.

Cienfuegos "abused" his position "to help the H-2 Cartel, an extremely violent Mexican drug trafficking organization," according to the documents.

"In exchange for bribe payments, he permitted the H-2 Cartel -- a cartel that routinely engaged in wholesale violence, including torture and murder -- to operate with impunity in Mexico," the indictment said.

The prosecution said the evidence included thousands of Blackberry messages between Cienfuegos and cartel members intercepted by the authorities.

The charges are punishable in the United States with a minimum of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life imprisonment.

The 72-year-old retired general nicknamed "The Godfather" will answer three counts of drug trafficking and one of money laundering in a Los Angeles court later on Friday.

Related Topics

Murder Exchange Los Angeles Cienfuegos New York United States Mexico Money February December 2017 2015 Family Government Airport Court

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

22 minutes ago

WHO in Contact With Vector Center on Russia's 2nd ..

1 hour ago

Court extends physical remand of Gujrat police fun ..

31 minutes ago

UN Chief Condemns Attacks on Peacekeepers in Mali, ..

1 hour ago

Lawmaker for establishing 'Bachat Bazaars' to prov ..

1 hour ago

Opposition creates fuss in National Assembly

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.