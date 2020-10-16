UrduPoint.com
US Charges Mexican Ex-minister With Drug Trafficking

Fri 16th October 2020 | 10:40 PM

US charges Mexican ex-minister with drug trafficking

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Former Mexican defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos has been charged with drug trafficking and laundering money while he was in the government, documents released by Federal prosecutors in New York Friday said.

Prosecutors accuse Cienfuegos, a mainstay in Enrique Pena Nieto's 2012-2018 administration, of conspiring to produce and distribute heroin, methamphetamines, cocaine and marijuana in the US between December 2015 and February 2017.

The retired general nicknamed "The Godfather" will answer three counts of drug trafficking and one of money laundering in a Los Angeles court later Friday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

