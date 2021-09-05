UrduPoint.com

U.S. Child COVID-19 Cases Continue To Rise As Kids Return To School

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 05th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

U.S. child COVID-19 cases continue to rise as kids return to school

WASHINGTON, Sept. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) --:Children represented over 20 percent of weekly COVID-19 cases in the United States by the end of August, according to a report by the American academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association.

A total of 203,962 child COVID-19 cases were reported in the week from Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, accounting for 22.

4 percent of the weekly reported cases in the country, said the report.

Over two weeks from Aug. 12 to Aug. 26, there was a 9 percent increase in the cumulated number of child COVID-19 cases, it said.

As of Aug. 26, nearly 4.8 million children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, said the report.

The high number of cases came as many children across the country returned to in-person classes with children under 12 not eligible for vaccines

